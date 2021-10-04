Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLW. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 64,806 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 89,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 58,209 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $505,000.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of PLW stock opened at $36.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $39.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.