Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLW. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 64,806 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 89,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 58,209 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $505,000.
Shares of PLW stock opened at $36.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $39.34.
