Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $222,000 in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,561 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,756,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Beyond Meat by 100.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 153,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 2,366.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 99,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth $14,585,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $105.09 on Monday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $99.86 and a one year high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.99.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BYND shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.