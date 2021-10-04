Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $262,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,144 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,622,000 after purchasing an additional 352,277 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,673,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Truist Financial cut shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

EOG opened at $83.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

