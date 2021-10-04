Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 383 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

Danaher stock opened at $302.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $215.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

