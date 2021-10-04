Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 172.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 43,071 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 106,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000.
HNDL opened at $25.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $26.09.
