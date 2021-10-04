Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PRTA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Fox-Davies Capital initiated coverage on Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Prothena from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.36.

Get Prothena alerts:

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36. Prothena has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -37.83, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Prothena will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,211,145. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Prothena by 106.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Prothena by 60.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Prothena by 171.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.