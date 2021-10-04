ProximaX Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and $125,568.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

