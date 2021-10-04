PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Down 56.5% in September

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTXKY traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.02. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76.

About PT XL Axiata Tbk

PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.

