PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 27.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,557,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 583,087 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $219,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in PTC by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in PTC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $120.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.74. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

In related news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

