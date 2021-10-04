Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Purchased by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,837 shares during the quarter. Puma Biotechnology accounts for about 1.8% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 73.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after acquiring an additional 104,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 498.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 106,424 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBYI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Puma Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.24. 6,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,072. The stock has a market cap of $254.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 355.42% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

