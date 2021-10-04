Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,666,100 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the August 31st total of 686,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 613,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRTNF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRTNF opened at $0.69 on Monday. Pure Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

