PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,205 shares.The stock last traded at $47.60 and had previously closed at $47.99.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRTC shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of PureTech Health from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureTech Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,380.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

