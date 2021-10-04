Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ferguson plc Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ferguson in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ferguson’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

FERG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $138.81 on Monday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $116.70 and a 52-week high of $148.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.59 and a 200 day moving average of $136.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $1.665 dividend. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,835,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,141,000 after purchasing an additional 243,108 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 398,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after purchasing an additional 31,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 339.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 42,880 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 16.7% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 64.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after buying an additional 65,545 shares during the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

