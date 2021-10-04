Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Paychex, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Paychex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Wedbush also issued estimates for Paychex’s FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PAYX. lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $115.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Paychex by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Paychex by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 205,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 59,415 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

