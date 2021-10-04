Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Issued By William Blair

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Albireo Pharma in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.99). William Blair also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.77) EPS.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 1,468.41%. The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALBO. Wedbush increased their target price on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $31.23 on Monday. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $43.41. The stock has a market cap of $601.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after buying an additional 64,607 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 60,883 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1,669.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 57,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.