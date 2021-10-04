Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for LHC Group, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for LHC Group in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. William Blair also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. LHC Group’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $153.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.83 and its 200 day moving average is $193.69. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $151.79 and a 1 year high of $236.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in LHC Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,969,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

