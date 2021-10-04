Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for LHC Group, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for LHC Group in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. William Blair also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. LHC Group’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.
Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $153.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.83 and its 200 day moving average is $193.69. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $151.79 and a 1 year high of $236.81.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in LHC Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,969,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
