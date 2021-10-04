Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for PacWest Bancorp Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

PACW stock opened at $46.70 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.