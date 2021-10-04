QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the August 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 322.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS QNTQF traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 667. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.