QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $135.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Qualcomm is likely to benefit from solid 5G traction with greater long-term visibility. The chipmaker anticipates witnessing healthy growth momentum, driven by the ramp-up in 5G-enabled chips and higher demand for digital transformation in the cloud economy. The company is focused on retaining its market leadership with innovative product launches, and is on track to deliver $10 billion of annual revenues across RF front-end, IoT and Automotive as its business continues to diversify. However, high research and development costs are likely to strain its margins. Severe competition from major players, huge concentration risks and softness in demand from China might impair its growth potential. Global chip shortage in the semiconductor industry as a result of supply-chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic is a major headwind.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.19.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.55. The stock had a trading volume of 130,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,757,860. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $115.43 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

