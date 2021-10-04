Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Financial Review

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Qualys and Confluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys 17.67% 17.14% 9.39% Confluent N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Qualys and Confluent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys 2 5 1 0 1.88 Confluent 0 9 5 0 2.36

Qualys presently has a consensus price target of $109.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.68%. Confluent has a consensus price target of $46.99, suggesting a potential downside of 26.08%. Given Qualys’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Qualys is more favorable than Confluent.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Qualys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Confluent shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Qualys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qualys and Confluent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys $362.96 million 11.95 $91.57 million $2.32 48.00 Confluent $236.58 million 69.96 -$229.83 million N/A N/A

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than Confluent.

Summary

Qualys beats Confluent on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations. The firm also offers solutions through a software-as-a-service model, primarily with renewable annual subscriptions. The company was founded by Philippe F. Courtot on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc. engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub. The company's solutions also include insurance, automotive, technology, fraud detection, customer 360, messaging modernization, streaming ETL, event-driven microservices, mainframe offload, SIEM optimization, bridge to cloud, and internet of things. It also provides professional services and tools for Confluent customers to help in streaming platform adoption; and training and certification programs for Confluent education. The company serves financial services, gaming, government, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and retail and eCommerce industries. It has a strategic alliance with Microsoft. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

