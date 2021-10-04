RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Up 41.4% in September

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the August 31st total of 15,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
RDCM stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $160.21 million, a P/E ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.07. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. Analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised RADCOM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.
RADCOM Company Profile
RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
