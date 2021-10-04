RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Up 41.4% in September

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the August 31st total of 15,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

RDCM stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $160.21 million, a P/E ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.07. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. Analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RADCOM by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 1st quarter valued at $3,002,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 469,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RADCOM by 2,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised RADCOM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

