Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Randstad from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.34. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.924 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. Randstad’s payout ratio is currently 52.74%.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

