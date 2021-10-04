Raymond James Raises Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHE.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$8.50 target price (down previously from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.34.

Shares of CHE.UN stock opened at C$7.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60. The firm has a market cap of C$754.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.05. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$4.07 and a 52-week high of C$8.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.91%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

