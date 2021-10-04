Raymond James Trims Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Target Price to C$7.50

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 81.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.97.

TSE CIA traded down C$0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,477. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.83. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$2.74 and a one year high of C$7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.38, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$545.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.50 million. Research analysts expect that Champion Iron will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

