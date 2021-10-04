Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.50

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.50 and last traded at C$9.59, with a volume of 33194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.04.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities cut shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.04.

Get Real Matters alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.82. The firm has a market cap of C$761.57 million and a P/E ratio of 18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.84, for a total transaction of C$38,515.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,482,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$31,870,086.98. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $431,312 in the last ninety days.

About Real Matters (TSE:REAL)

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.