RedFOX Labs Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.22 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $57.03 million and $1.22 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.36 or 0.00240654 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00120365 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.74 or 0.00157287 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002826 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

