Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Down 49.2% in September

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the August 31st total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNECY traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,929. Renesas Electronics has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.