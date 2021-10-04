Renewi (LON:RWI) Sets New 1-Year High at $643.00

Renewi plc (LON:RWI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 643 ($8.40) and last traded at GBX 640 ($8.36), with a volume of 122275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 598 ($7.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 550.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £520.96 million and a PE ratio of 49.83.

In other Renewi news, insider Toby Woolrych sold 7,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 542 ($7.08), for a total transaction of £41,864.08 ($54,695.69).

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, MIneralz & Water, and Specialities segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

