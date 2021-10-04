Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) Now Covered by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RCOR opened at $9.16 on Friday. Renovacor has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $11.12.

Renovacor Company Profile

Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

