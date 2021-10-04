RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) & NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Head to Head Analysis

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get RESAAS Services alerts:

RESAAS Services has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NantHealth has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RESAAS Services and NantHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $490,000.00 100.44 -$2.08 million N/A N/A NantHealth $73.17 million 2.57 -$56.33 million ($0.26) -6.27

RESAAS Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NantHealth.

Profitability

This table compares RESAAS Services and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services -417.42% -838.93% -344.32% NantHealth -88.73% N/A -17.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for RESAAS Services and NantHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A NantHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.4% of NantHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of NantHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NantHealth beats RESAAS Services on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

Resaas Services, Inc. is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages. The company was founded by Thomas Rossiter and Adrian Barrett on June 4, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc. is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in July 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.