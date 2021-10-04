ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 132.0% from the August 31st total of 19,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 376,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:RETO opened at $0.79 on Monday. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get ReTo Eco-Solutions alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions by 217.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 211,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 144,710 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions by 23.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 598,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 111,905 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions by 126.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 64,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of construction materials. It provides consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological environments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Machinery & Equipment, Construction Materials, Municipal Constructions, and Technological Consulting & Other Services.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.