Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,738,067.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,998,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,504,553 shares of company stock worth $97,002,764 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $63.45 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.54. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

