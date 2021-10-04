RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Shares Purchased by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,182 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP owned 0.16% of RGC Resources worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in RGC Resources by 22.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in RGC Resources by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the second quarter valued at $216,000.

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $22.55 on Monday. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of -0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. RGC Resources had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

