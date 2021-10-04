Rhumbline Advisers Acquires Shares of 153,286 Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 153,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Trevena at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday.

TRVN opened at $1.29 on Monday. Trevena, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $212.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.44.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

