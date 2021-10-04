Rhumbline Advisers Makes New Investment in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000.

BTX stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67.

In related news, major shareholder George P. Denny III sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $1,204,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,094 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,749.64.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

