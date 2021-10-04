Rhumbline Advisers Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,263,000 after buying an additional 392,749 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,160,000 after buying an additional 227,138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,584,000 after buying an additional 293,413 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,571,000 after buying an additional 48,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,216,000 after purchasing an additional 237,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $114.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

