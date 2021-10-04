Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,570 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 24.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ryerson were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 270,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 133,148 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 937,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 85,408 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryerson alerts:

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSE:RYI opened at $22.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $862.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.68. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.