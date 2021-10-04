RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.48% of RingCentral worth $125,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $232,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 313.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in RingCentral by 2.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,610,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $228.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.37 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.13.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $25,377.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,869.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,425 shares of company stock worth $23,842,798. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

