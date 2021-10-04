River & Mercantile LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

River & Mercantile LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of River & Mercantile LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 351,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 39,364 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.51. 17,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,908. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50.

