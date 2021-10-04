RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:RMI opened at $23.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $24.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

