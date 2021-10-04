RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:RMI opened at $23.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $24.24.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%.
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
