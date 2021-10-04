Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 23.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 72,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,116,000 after purchasing an additional 802,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 15.5% in the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RKT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush cut Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

RKT opened at $15.86 on Monday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

