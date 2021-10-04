Rocket Vault Price Tops $0.0651 on Major Exchanges (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00062919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00098084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00139320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 58.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,193.30 or 1.00174419 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.92 or 0.06854163 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars.

