Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $289.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $280.00 to $289.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $294.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.71. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $215.51 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $667,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $257,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $1,028,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

