Ronald J. Forest Sells 3,000 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $242,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ronald J. Forest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $169,900.00.

Shares of MATX opened at $82.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day moving average of $69.72. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,573,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after purchasing an additional 452,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $288,217,000 after buying an additional 268,612 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 10.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,434,000 after buying an additional 213,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Matson by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,775,000 after buying an additional 24,566 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,359,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

