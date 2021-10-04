Royal Bank of Canada Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $755.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $745.00 to $755.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $606.99.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $775.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $723.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $677.03. Tesla has a twelve month low of $379.11 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $767.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.76, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,933,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,157 shares of company stock worth $64,698,024. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 72,656.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 217.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $232,871,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

