Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 34.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,219,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,237,000 after purchasing an additional 417,285 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,235,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,373,000 after purchasing an additional 252,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY opened at $99.82 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $67.78 and a 12 month high of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.96.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

