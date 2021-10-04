Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC lessened its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,500 shares during the quarter. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at $169,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.34. 7,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,917. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 30,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,283,448.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,389 shares of company stock valued at $4,998,819 over the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

