RR Advisors LLC Increases Stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

RR Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,870,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the quarter. DCP Midstream comprises 16.4% of RR Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. RR Advisors LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $88,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 99.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCP traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,874. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 3.58. DCP Midstream, LP has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.79). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

DCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upgraded DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

