SafeInsure 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $297.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $142,610.85 and $297.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00021824 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 563% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002241 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000113 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,549,928 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

