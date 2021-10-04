Saltoro Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Saltoro Capital LP cut its stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 51.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RICK. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 32.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 13.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RICK opened at $72.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.42. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $81.65.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $57.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 14.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In other news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,525. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yura V. Barabash bought 504 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.22 per share, with a total value of $34,886.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,886.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK).

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.